Agents from the U.S. Capitol Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched Ireland’s home and found seven rounds of ammunition, according to court records. He admitted owning the ammunition and pleaded guilty in November to being a felon in possession of ammunition.
The 42-year-old will be on supervised release for three years.
