Andres-Juan was convicted of transporting 11 migrants he’d picked up in New Mexico. He’d been pulled over by authorities on I-295 south near New Castle in December 2018.
Court documents show that Andres-Juan made the trip because he was unable to fully pay his debt to coyotes from a previous trip across the border. So, he agreed to drive undocumented people into the northeast and south.
Before that trip, records say that Andres-Juan had been deported five times since 2002.
