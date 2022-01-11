All four aboard survive as medical helicopter crashes: A pilot crash landed a medical helicopter Tuesday without casualties in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia, miraculously avoiding a web of power lines and buildings as the aircraft fluttered, hit the street and slid into bushes outside a church, authorities said. None of the four people on board, including an infant, sustained life-threatening injuries, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt said. The infant was taken to a hospital. The flight originated out of state.