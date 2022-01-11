Hollins’s attorneys, L. Chris Stewart and Justin Miller, said the settlement “represents the final chapter” in his quest for justice.
Hollins, who was 22 at the time, was stopped in Lawrenceville, just outside Atlanta, by Gwinnett County police Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni on April 12, 2017. Video filmed by a witness shows Bongiovanni punching Hollins as Hollins stands with his hands raised after exiting his car. A second video shows Bongiovanni appearing to yell at a handcuffed Hollins, who then lies face-down in a left-turn lane of a busy intersection. Officer Robert McDonald runs up and immediately appears to stomp on Hollins’s head.
Both officers were fired the next day after video of the traffic stop surfaced. They were subsequently charged with multiple crimes related to the stop.
Bongiovanni pleaded no contest in June 2019 to aggravated assault and battery and was sentenced to six months in a work-release program and 10 years’ probation. A jury in February 2020 found McDonald guilty of aggravated assault, battery and violating his oath of office, and he was sentenced to 10 years’ probation.
— Associated Press
All four aboard survive as medical helicopter crashes: A pilot crash landed a medical helicopter Tuesday without casualties in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia, miraculously avoiding a web of power lines and buildings as the aircraft fluttered, hit the street and slid into bushes outside a church, authorities said. None of the four people on board, including an infant, sustained life-threatening injuries, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt said. The infant was taken to a hospital. The flight originated out of state.
— Associated Press