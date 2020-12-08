Johnson didn’t make a statement in court Monday, but said at an earlier hearing that he had learned self-control during his time in jail.
The disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges relate to threatening business owners, creating disturbances and resisting officers who were trying to arrest him June 23.
Johnson was charged with criminal damage for spray-painting graffiti on the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial on the state Capitol grounds. He was ordered to pay $208 in restitution for the damage.
Johnson’s arrest sparked a protest during which two statues on the Capitol grounds were toppled, an attempt to burn the City-County Building was made and a state senator was assaulted.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.