David Anderson and Francine Graham killed Jersey City police detective Joseph Seals in a cemetery and then stormed a kosher supermarket, killing three people before being killed themselves after a shootout with police, authorities have said. Afterward, a note was found in Anderson’s pocket containing a telephone number and a Keyport address, according to authorities.

AD

AD

The number belonged to A-Hady, and the address was for a storefront for a pawnshop, officials said. Records indicated that A-Hady had bought two handguns in 2007 before being convicted of a felony in 2012 that made him ineligible to own firearms.

— Associated Press

New York

Inmates' safety not ensured, advocates say

Inmate advocates say some deaths illustrate how New York’s prison system does not ensure the safety of inmates who might hurt themselves if left alone in a cell.

New York state prison inmates in solitary confinement or long-term “keeplock” units, in which inmates are isolated, were more than five times as likely to kill themselves than prisoners in general confinement, according to a report from the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

AD

The report said that of the 130 inmate suicides from 2004 to 2013 in New York prisons, 30 were by prisoners in solitary or isolated housing, or a special treatment program.

AD

New York has tried to curtail the use of solitary confinement. Earlier this year, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) and legislative leaders announced a plan to restrict the isolation practice further by limiting solitary confinement time to 30 days.

The state prison system has set out procedures designed to prevent suicides, too.

Correction officers watching over solitary confinement are required to make rounds every 30 minutes on an irregular basis.

Prisoners are also supposed to undergo a suicide prevention screening and a mental health assessment when they enter solitary confinement. During the process, prisoners found to be at an imminent suicide risk are put in the Residential Crisis Treatment Program, a separate unit inside the prison where correction officers make their rounds every 15 minutes, and each inmate is monitored under video, according to the Office of Mental Health.

AD

AD

— Associated Press

Child fatally struck after Tennessee parade: A child was fatally struck at the end of a Christmas parade in Tennessee, authorities said. The child was hit Saturday by a pickup truck that was towing a trailer in a parking lot at Mount Juliet Middle School, police said in a news release. The Wilson County School District identified the child as a student at an elementary school, but didn't give further details. "Our hearts are very heavy with deep sadness over today's tragic loss," the Wilson County School District said in an online message Saturday. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

Hallmark pulls ads showing brides kissing: During peak holiday season, the Hallmark Channel has decided to pull ads produced by wedding-planning website Zola showing two brides kissing. Molly Biwer, Hallmark’s senior vice president for public affairs and communications, confirmed that conservative group One Million Moms urged the cable network to pull the ads, which it said promoted “the LGBT agenda,” according to the Associated Press. “We don’t want to generate controversy, we’ve tried very hard to stay out of it,” Biwer said. “We just felt it was in the best interest of the brand to pull them and not continue to generate controversy.” The wedding website had submitted six ads, and four featured lesbian couples, AP reported. After Hallmark pulled those ads, Zola pulled its remaining ads.

— From news services

AD