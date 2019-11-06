Robinson was indicted in 2015 for separate shootings in November 2014 that wounded two people and killed 18-year-old Malik Watson.

Watson was shot just weeks after Robinson was arrested in yet another shooting that had left a 19-year-old Wilmington man wounded.

Robinson also was among 13 alleged members of a Wilmington criminal organization called the Touch Money Gang, who were indicted in September 2015 on 91 counts that included murder and assault.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD