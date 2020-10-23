“I was a little bummed but didn’t think much about it,” Mazahem said.
Until he recently logged onto the app and found he had two $1 million winners.
“I couldn’t believe it was real,” Mazahem said. “It took several days for the reality to set in that my mistake had paid off to the tune of $2 million!”
He recently claimed his prize and plans to buy a new house and save the rest.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.