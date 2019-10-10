Transit police say the victim was “viciously assaulted and robbed by several males after a verbal exchange.”

In the attack caught on surveillance video , the suspects ripped the cane from the victim’s hand, causing him to fall to the ground, where he was kicked, stomped and then robbed.

Police say Tolbert stomped on the victim’s ankle.

It could not immediately be determined if Tolbert has an attorney.

