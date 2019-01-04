TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Police have arrested a man caught with a car stolen from a Florida home where a couple and their son were found dead. Their daughter -- the man’s wife -- remains missing.

Police in Tarpon Springs, Florida, identified the suspect on Friday as 25-year-old Shelby John Nealy. He was taken into custody in the Cleveland suburb of Lakewood, Ohio. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has been charged with a crime or has a lawyer.

Investigators identified the victims as 71-year-old Richard Louis Ivancic; his wife, 59-year-old Laura Ann Ivancic; and their son, 25-year-old Nicholas James Ivancic. Nealy’s wife, their 21-year-old daughter Jamie Nicole Ivancic, is missing under what police called “suspicious circumstances,” without elaborating.

Authorities making a welfare check on New Year’s Day said they found the bodies in a state of “advanced decomposition.” Police have not said how they died. The bodies of three dogs also were inside the home.

