Yohai pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud for schemes that included renting out luxury homes without the permission of their owners and selling non-existent backstage passes for the Coachella music festival.

Hoffman and his son Jacob invested millions in a bogus real estate deal with Yohai.

Yohai had once been married to Manafort’s daughter, Jessica.

Manafort was campaign chairman for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and has been convicted of federal crimes.

