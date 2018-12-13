LOS ANGELES — Manager says Grammy-winning jazz singer Nancy Wilson has died at age 81.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LOS ANGELES — Manager says Grammy-winning jazz singer Nancy Wilson has died at age 81.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign up for email updates from the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.
You have signed up for the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.