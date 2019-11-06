By Associated Press November 6, 2019 at 9:29 AM ESTBETHESDA, Md. — Mangoes spilling from an overturned tractor trailer caused a not-so-sweet morning commute on the Beltway in Maryland.News outlets report the truck overturned early Wednesday on Interstate 495 in Bethesda. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer says one person suffered minor injuries.It’s unclear what caused the truck to roll onto its side. The Washington Post reports that traffic backed up for miles (kilometers) around 6 a.m. while two lanes of the highway were closed.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy