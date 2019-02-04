FAIRBURN, Ga. — A man in a pickup truck ran over a Georgia police officer early Monday, seriously injuring him, and authorities from Atlanta to Memphis, Tennessee, are looking for the driver, police said.

Fairburn Officer Levar Sims underwent surgery after he was hit early Monday and is expected to recover fully, Deputy Chief Anthony Bazydlo said.

News agencies report the man — a 33-year-old who rented the truck in the Memphis area, about 330 miles (530 km) from the Atlanta suburb of Fairburn — has been identified but remains at large.

“We’ve widened our net and are reaching out to every law enforcement agency from here to Memphis,” Bazydlo told WXIA-TV.

He said an officer on routine patrol outside a hotel saw a sleeping man in a running truck and called for backup. Bazydlo said both the first officer and Sims smelled marijuana and alcohol.

According to news reports, surveillance video shows the man talking to officers outside the truck, then jumping in and driving away. Bazydlo said Sims was holding onto the truck but fell off at a speed bump and was run over.

The pickup truck was found a few miles from the hotel and just over the Fulton County line, he said.

“It all started out seemingly routine, but there’s nothing routine about what we do,” Bazydlo told WXIA. “Initially it appeared everything was going to pan out but things turned dangerous really quickly.”

He said Sims had transferred from MARTA Police to Fairburn’s department in November.

“We’ve only had him for a few months, but he gets along with everyone and is always willing to help out,” Bazydlo said.

He said that’s what Sims was doing early Monday: “An officer called for backup and he was the first one to respond.”

