FAIRBURN, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia say a man in a pickup truck ran over a police officer, seriously injuring him.

News outlets report the man has been identified but remains at large. The outlets quote police in the Atlanta suburb of Fairburn as saying Officer Levar Sims underwent surgery after he was hit early Monday. Police are looking for the 33-year-old driver, who had rented the truck in the Memphis, Tennessee, area.

Deputy Chief Anthony Bazydlo says an officer on routine patrol outside a hotel saw a sleeping man in a running truck, and asked for backup. Bazydlo says both the first officer and Sims smelled marijuana and alcohol.

According to news reports, surveillance video shows the man talking to officers outside the truck, then jumping in and driving away. Bayzdio says Sims was holding onto the truck but fell off at a speed bump and was run over.

