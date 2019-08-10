TENNESSEE

Manhunt for escaped inmate drags on

The search continues for a Tennessee convict charged with sexually assaulting and strangling a corrections administrator, then escaping on a tractor.

The manhunt for Curtis Ray Watson, 44, was in its fourth day Saturday, with no credible sightings despite 369 tips. Rewards totaling $52,500 are available for information leading to Watson’s arrest.

An affidavit says Watson was discovered missing about 11 a.m. Wednesday, several hours after being seen near the house at West Tennessee State Penitentiary where 64-year-old employee Debra Johnson lived. Authorities said Johnson was found dead in the house with a cord around her neck.

Watson had been tasked with mowing duties at 7 a.m. that day, with access to a golf cart and tractor.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Saturday that it thinks Watson remains in the surrounding area.

OHIO

$50 million awarded in police brutality case

A jury in Cleveland awarded $50 million Friday to a man who claimed police beat him while he was handcuffed and locked him in a storage closet for four days with no toilet and nothing to eat or drink but a carton of milk.

The jury award in the lawsuit filed by Arnold Black, 52, against East Cleveland and its police department included $20 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive damages.

Black was jailed in April 2012 after an East Cleveland detective asked a patrol officer to pull over Black’s truck, believing there was a large amount of cocaine inside.

The lawsuit said Detective Randy Hicks began punching Black in the face and head when no drugs were found, while the patrol officer held Black upright so Hicks could continue the beating. The officers then locked him in a closet being used as a holding cell.

NEW YORK

Controversial film 'The Hunt' is canceled

Universal Pictures has canceled the planned September release of its controversial social satire “The Hunt,” in the wake of recent mass shootings and amid criticism from President Trump.

The move came several days after the studio suspended the ad campaign for the film, a gory, R-rated thriller that tells a tale of liberal “elites” hunting people in red states for sport.

In a statement Saturday, Universal said it had decided to take the step of canceling the film’s Sept. 27 release, saying, “We understand that now is not the right time to release this film.”

Trump criticized the planned movie Friday on Twitter, saying it was intended “to inflame and cause chaos.”

Appeal could change trial date for Rep. Hunter, experts say: Rep. Duncan D. Hunter's recent appeal to overturn a judge's refusal to dismiss criminal charges against him could end up delaying the start of his trial, legal experts said. The U.S. District Court in San Diego filed notice Friday of a status hearing Aug. 13 to discuss Hunter's trial date. His trial is scheduled to start Sept. 10. Hunter (R-Calif.) is facing a 60-count indictment accusing him and his wife and former campaign manager, Margaret Hunter, of using more than $250,000 in campaign money for personal purposes, including getaways with girlfriends, dental work, video games and more. Duncan and Margaret Hunter both pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were arraigned last August. Margaret Hunter struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty in June to one count of a conspiracy that named her husband as co-conspirator.

Hawaii astronomers lose observation time to protests: Astronomers across 11 observatories on Hawaii's tallest mountain have canceled more than 2,000 hours of telescope viewing over the past four weeks because a protest blocked a road to the summit. Native Hawaiian protesters are blocking the road to prevent the construction of another telescope, which they fear will further harm a peak they consider sacred. The lost research atop Mauna Kea includes work on clouds of gas and dust on the verge of forming stars, and asteroids that might come close or even hit Earth.

Ex-guard admits smuggling drugs into Rikers Island jail: A former Rikers Island corrections officer faces up to five years in prison after admitting he smuggled drugs into the New York City jail. Simon Gordon pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to conspiring to accept bribes. Prosecutors say the 24-year-old concealed a package of marijuana in his crotch, coated with nail polish to mask its odor.

