LOUISIANA

Manhunt underway after 5 are slain

Authorities in Louisiana say separate but related shootings in two parishes have left five people dead. A suspect was at large and was being sought.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said at a news conference that deputies were called to a trailer in the city of Gonzales for a “domestic incident” Saturday morning. Deputies found two people who had been shot but were still alive: Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, both 51.

Webre said deputies were able to interview one of the victims before they died. From that interview, authorities identified the couple’s son, Dakota, 21, as “our prime suspect.” He is being sought on first-degree murder and other charges.

Webre said Dakota had lived with his parents briefly but was asked to leave the residence and not return. He is considered armed and dangerous and was driving a stolen gray-and-silver 2004 Dodge Ram pickup.

The sheriff said three other shooting deaths occurred Saturday in neighboring Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard identified the victims as Billy Ernest, 43; Tanner Ernest, 17; and Summer Ernest, 20. Webre said they were not related to the suspect but seemed to know him.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Flight attendant dies on board airliner

A Hawaiian Airlines flight to New York City was diverted to San Francisco after a flight attendant died on board, the airline announced Friday.

The crew member, whom the San Mateo County Coroner’s office identified as Emile Griffith of Pahoa, Hawaii, had worked for more than 31 years at the airline, the company said in a statement from Ann Botticelli, senior vice president for corporate communications.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss,” the statement said. “Emile both loved and treasured his job at Hawaiian and always shared that with our guests. Our hearts are with Emile’s family, friends and all those fortunate to have known him.”

Nisael Navarro, a spokesman for the coroner, confirmed the death but declined to comment on a cause.

The airline said the flight took off from Honolulu with about 250 passengers around 4:15 p.m. and landed at San Francisco International Airport around 11 p.m. local time after it was diverted. Colleagues and passengers on board provided “extensive medical help,” the airline said, but did not give specifics.

Author Andrea Bartz, who said she was on the flight, wrote on Twitter that a call had gone out for doctors to come to first class to assist.

An airport spokesman told NBC News that the crew member was thought to have had a heart attack.

— Eli Rosenberg

Police: Woman hid dismembered body for months: Officials say a Florida woman killed her boyfriend, dismembered his body in a camper trailer and drove it two hours away, covering up the crime for months. Sumter County sheriff's deputies arrested Penny Rebecca Pospisil, 47, on Friday on charges of second-degree murder and mutilation of a dead body. Authorities say Anthony Mitchell, 55, died of blunt force trauma in August after he started living with Pospisil in Lake Panasoffkee. In September, Pospisil drove the camper trailer to Melbourne. Police discovered Mitchell's body Dec. 30.

Five hospitalized after bar shooting: Indianapolis police are investigating an overnight shooting at a bar that left five people hospitalized, including three in critical condition. A deputy chief said officers responding to a reported disturbance about 2 a.m. Saturday at the Brotherman Tavern found "pandemonium" at the scene. Police think someone involved in an earlier disturbance there may have left the scene and returned and opened fire.

— From news services