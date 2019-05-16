NATIONAL SECURITY

Manning jailed again after refusing to testify

Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, who leaked hundreds of thousands of classified documents to WikiLeaks in 2010, refused again Thursday to testify to a federal grand jury investigating WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and was again sent to jail for up to 18 months.

Manning, 31, served two months in the Alexandria, Va., city jail earlier this year and was freed only when the grand jury investigating Assange expired. But another grand jury was empaneled Thursday to renew the government’s investigation of Assange, who was indicted in March. Assange is accused of conspiring to access secret Defense Department computers.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga ordered Manning to jail after she again reiterated her objections to providing testimony. He also imposed a fine of $500 per day if Manning does not testify within 30 days and raised the fine to $1,000 per day if she does not testify within 60 days.

Manning refused to testify before the grand jury in March, even under an offer of immunity from federal prosecutors.

Manning, then known as Bradley Manning, was arrested in 2010. She was convicted at a court-martial in 2013 of crimes related to her disclosures and sentenced to 35 years in prison. President Barack Obama commuted her sentence after she served seven years, in 2017.

Assange was arrested in London in April after seven years in asylum at the Ecuadoran Embassy in Britain. He remains there pending extradition.

— Tom Jackman

Carter goes home after hip surgery: Former president Jimmy Carter was released from a Georgia hospital Thursday morning after undergoing surgery for a broken hip. Carter, 94, plans to continue recuperating at his home in rural Plains, spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said. Carter's wife, Rosalynn Carter, who had been admitted to the hospital Wednesday for observation and testing after she "felt faint," went home with her husband. Jimmy Carter suffered a broken hip Monday as he was leaving to go turkey hunting. Congileo said he will undergo physical therapy as part of his recovery. She said Carter also plans to teach his regular Sunday school class this weekend at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.

Houston woman charged over tiger found in abandoned home: The ex-owner of a tiger rescued from a filthy cage in an abandoned house in Houston has been charged with animal cruelty. Houston police on Wednesday arrested Brittany Garza, 24, on a misdemeanor count involving a non-livestock animal. She's free on $100 bond. The Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Tex., has cared for the 350-pound tiger since it was found in February by people entering the house to smoke marijuana. A judge in April ruled that the sanctuary, located 70 miles southeast of Dallas, can keep the tiger and that Garza must pay nearly $12,000 for the animal's care.

— From news services