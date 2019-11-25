Officers found the deceased woman and a detective later discovered an unidentified man in a freezer.

Hansen says they suspect foul play in the man’s death but don’t know if the deceased woman was involved.

The woman has been identified as Jeanne Souron-Mathers.

Hansen tells The Salt Lake Tribune that detectives estimate the man’s body had been there at least one year and as long as 11 years based on when residents in the apartment complex say they last saw him.

