Man's hand severed by sword at Hawaii 7-Eleven store

HONOLULU — Police in Hawaii were investigating after a man’s left hand was severed by a sword at a Waikiki 7-Eleven.
The man, 40, was taken in critical condition to a hospital.
An employee who answered the phone at the Kalakaua Avenue store said no one who was working at the time was still there. The 7-Eleven corporate office in Hawaii did not immediately return a call for comment.
“The victim started to shout and to cry and then I look at him on the floor and I saw that half his hand was on the floor,” Suissa said.
According to Suissa, the man wielding the sword is a worker he has interacted with in recent days at the store.
The Honolulu TV station reported that police didn’t confirm the 46-year-old man they arrested is a 7-Eleven employee.
Honolulu police launched an attempted murder investigation, the station reported.