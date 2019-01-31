NEWPORT, Del. — The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says a manufacturing plant near Newport is being fined $80,000 for dumping nearly 2 tons of excess pollution into the air.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the agency issued a statement Tuesday that said MEDAL Air Liquide exceeded its permitted air pollution limits more than 270 times between 2016 and 2018.

The plant produces specialized membrane devices that separate gases and liquids at nanoscale levels. The excess emissions included cyclohexane and isopropanol; the latter has been deemed an eye, skin and respiratory irritant.

The statement says the excess emissions were caused by the plant’s increased solvent use. It says the plant has 30 days to pay the fine and until Nov. 12 to install a new control device.

