Carney announced May 5 that the state would perform testing on all residents and staff members who live and work in long-term care facilities. On Friday, he announced the testing would become mandatory June 1.
Cheryl Heiks, executive director of the Delaware Health Care Facilities Association, told the newspaper facilities had gotten limited, piecemeal guidance from the state. She also said long-term care facilities faced challenges in some cases obtaining consent for the tests.
The American Health Care Association estimates it will cost the state $1.34 million to test every nursing home resident and staff member one time.
