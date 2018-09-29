Supporters of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gather inside the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. The Senate Judiciary Committee is hearing from Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the Senate is divided on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick, so too are women across the country.

Female voices have echoed throughout the U.S. Senate this week demanding male senators justify their support for Brett Kavanaugh’s U.S. Supreme Court nomination despite an allegation of high school sexual assault.

But other women have spent hours calling Senate offices in support of Kavanaugh. Those women have condemned what they saw as an anti-Republican ploy that’s damaged not only Kavanaugh’s reputation and livelihood but also his accuser’s.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.