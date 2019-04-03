PALM BEACH, Fla. — Questions are being revived about security at President Donald Trump’s private clubs after the arrest of a Chinese woman who sought to enter Mar-a-Lago carrying computer malware and other electronic gear.
A U.S. official tells The Associated Press that authorities are investigating whether the woman was part of a larger effort to gain access to Trump and do potential harm, combing through her devices and treating the case as a “credible threat.”
Trump was staying at the oceanside Florida estate last weekend when the incident took place. Cyber security is a particular concern at the presidential refuge, which mixes social functions, world diplomacy and extraordinary access to the president.
Hundreds of members frequent Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s other private clubs, creating a series of challenges for the Secret Service.
