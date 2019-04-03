FILE - This Nov. 23, 2018 file photo shows President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate behind mangrove trees in Palm Beach, Fla. On Saturday, March 30, 2019, a woman carrying two Chinese passports and a device containing computer malware lied to Secret Service agents and briefly gained admission to the club over the weekend during his Florida visit, federal prosecutors allege in court documents. (J. David Ake/Associated Press)

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Questions are being revived about security at President Donald Trump’s private clubs after the arrest of a Chinese woman who sought to enter Mar-a-Lago carrying computer malware and other electronic gear.

A U.S. official tells The Associated Press that authorities are investigating whether the woman was part of a larger effort to gain access to Trump and do potential harm, combing through her devices and treating the case as a “credible threat.”

Trump was staying at the oceanside Florida estate last weekend when the incident took place. Cyber security is a particular concern at the presidential refuge, which mixes social functions, world diplomacy and extraordinary access to the president.

Hundreds of members frequent Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s other private clubs, creating a series of challenges for the Secret Service.

