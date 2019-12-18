He co-founded Washington and Lee’s African-American studies program in 2007 and was its director until 2012. He created a spring term abroad program to Ireland in 2000.

Conner was an advocate of diversity initiatives at Washington and Lee. He established the university’s Office of Community-Based Learning and its Center for Academic Resources and Pedagogical Excellence, created interdisciplinary programs in data science and law, and is guiding a $125 million science center renovation.

Conner is a native of Tacoma, Washington, where he met his wife, Barbara Reyes-Conner. He earned his master’s and PhD in English literature from Princeton University and joined Washington and Lee in 1996 as an assistant professor of English.

His term at the private liberal arts college in Saratoga Springs begins July 1.

