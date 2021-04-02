Last month CBP took in more than 18,800 unaccompanied minors, a 99 percent increase from February and a figure far above the previous one-month high of 11,861 in May 2019. The increase in the number of migrants arriving as part of family groups was even steeper last month, soaring to more than 53,000, up from 19,246 in February and 7,294 in January, the preliminary figures show.

A current CBP official and a former CBP official who have seen the preliminary figures confirmed their accuracy.

President Biden described the increases last month as consistent with historic seasonal patterns and similar to trends seen during the Trump administration, but the precipitous influx during the first two months of his term has a more vertical growth curve than any comparable span over the past two decades. The biggest two-month increase in 2019 was about 45,000 in raw numbers; between January (78,442) and March 2021 (171,000) it was more than 90,000.

In recent weeks, border agents have struggled with the unprecedented number of unaccompanied teenagers and children in their care, many held in cramped detention conditions for far longer than legal limits while they wait for bed space to open at emergency shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services. HHS has opened or is preparing to open nine emergency facilities, sending the minors to convention centers, converted oil worker camps and military bases while it screens family members and eligible sponsors in the United States who can assume custody.

The March data also shows the scope of the challenge faced by patrol agents in the field who are trying to capture single adults crossing at levels not seen in years. Last month CBP detained more than 99,000 single adults, up from 71,598 in February.

The Biden administration continues to use the Title 42 public health order to rapidly return most of these adults to Mexico, but the “expulsion” policy has fueled a major increase in repeat crossings by the same individuals. It is unclear how many of the 99,000 fit in that category, but CBP officials have said 30 to 40 percent of the adults they apprehend are recidivist crossers. They emphasize that each apprehension uses agents’ time and resources, regardless of whether the individual is a repeat offender.

CBP officials also say they are struggling to intercept more determined illegal crossers, and that the number of “got aways” who are detected but not detained has risen to nearly 1,000 per day, the highest in recent memory.

The data confirms what top border officials have been saying for weeks.

“We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said last month in a statement. “We are securing our border, executing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) public health authority to safeguard the American public and the migrants themselves, and protecting the children. We have more work to do.”

“This is not new,” his statement said. “We have experienced migration surges before — in 2019, 2014, and before then as well.”

In 2019, U.S. agents made nearly one million arrests and detentions along the Mexico border, including record numbers of migrants arriving as part of family groups. Their number peaked at 88,857 in May 2019, a figure significantly higher than the 53,000 who arrived last month, but CBP is projecting 500,000 to 800,000 migrants will arrive as family members during the 2021 fiscal year, which would eclipse 2019 totals.

The Biden administration has declined to use the Title 42 health order to return unaccompanied minors to Central America, allowing them to exercise their legal right to seek humanitarian protection in the United States.

Biden officials say they are attempting to use the policy to turn back family groups, but they have been limited by Mexico’s ability to accept Central Americans “expelled” under the order. In February the U.S. returned about 40 percent of the families who crossed, but that figure has fallen to about 10 to 20 percent in recent weeks, statistics show.

Hundreds of family members have been waiting under a bridge at an outdoor processing station near McAllen, Tex., in recent weeks, where photos show parents and children sleeping on the dirt under mylar blankets.