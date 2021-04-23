A Facebook event advertising the march said it’s intended to push for “major reforms” in the Chicago Police Department.
Activate:Chi’s priorities include changes to state and city law on policing, the removal of police from Chicago’s public schools and cuts to the department’s budget to free up money for social services.
Activists have organized other protests and marches around Chicago since the April 15 release of body camera footage of the officer who shot Toledo. The footage showed Officer Eric Stillman shoot Toledo less than a second after the boy dropped a gun and began turning toward the officer while raising his hands.
Stillman chased the boy down a dark alley on March 29 after responding to a call about gunshots.