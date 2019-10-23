Minot has one of the nation’s two B-52 bomber bases and oversees 150 Minuteman 3 nuclear missiles.
The base has been under scrutiny since a 2007 mishap in which a B-52 bomber was mistakenly armed with six nuclear-tipped cruise missiles in Minot and flown to a base in Louisiana.
Other lapses include the theft of a launch code device, missile crew members sleeping on the job and failed inspections.
