MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont officials are doubling down on the law that marijuana sales are still illegal after several Burlington businesses have found a loophole by “gifting” pot to customers.

State Attorney General T.J. Donovan unveiled guidance Monday that says even when marijuana is given as a “gift with purchase,” is illegal despite the legalization of marijuana possession.

Vermont legalized the possession of one ounce of marijuana July 1, but did not legalize its sale or distribution.

Businesses had begun “gifting” marijuana with the purchase of a courier service, arguing there was a loophole in the law and that people were only paying a delivery fee for items.

Groups opposed to marijuana legalization called on Donovan to clarify whether this was legal.

