The amphibious assault vehicle had 16 people aboard when it sank rapidly in 385 feet of water off the coast of San Clemente Island on July 30, 2020, while it was returning to a Navy ship.

Seven Marines were rescued. One Marine was pronounced dead at the scene, and the bodies of seven Marines and a Navy hospital corpsman were later recovered by an underwater team.

AD

AD

In October, Lt. Col. Michael J. Regner was relieved of command of the landing team of the 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 15th MEU, based on “a substantial amount of information and data,” according to a statement.

A report on the cause of the sinking has yet to be released.

Col. Fridrik Fridriksson was named to take over command of the 15th MEU, which is based at Camp Pendleton, Calif., and is currently deployed in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, the Marine Corps said.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

One is killed in fire; firefighter is missing

A fire swept through a suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday, killing one resident and touching off a grim search for a firefighter last heard from when he was trapped in the flames, officials said.

AD

AD

Late in the day, officials were still listing the unidentified firefighter as missing after bringing in a search crew with a rescue dog. But hope for his survival faded as the crew was seen backing off so firefighters could continue to hose down the smoldering wreckage throughout the afternoon.

Two other firefighters and multiple other residents were sent to hospitals.

Flames gutted the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, about 30 miles north of New York City, that its operator said housed 112 residents.

— Associated Press

Man accused of holding National Guard members at gunpoint: An Arizona man is accused of forcing off the road a National Guard convoy that was transporting covid-19 vaccine doses in West Texas and then holding 11 members at gunpoint. Larry Harris, 66, of Wilcox, Ariz., told police he stopped three vans because he believed people inside them had kidnapped a woman and child, authorities said. None of the 11 Guard members were injured, and Harris was arrested Tuesday morning.