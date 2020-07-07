“We cannot confirm a suspect in custody at this time,” the tweet said.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was not requested to assist with the incident, said spokeswoman Jodi Miller. She said information would come from the military.
The vast Twentynine Palms base is located in the desert 125 miles (201 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.
