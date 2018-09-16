Seattle Mariners (82-66, third in AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (73-76, fourth in AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (12-9, 4.24 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) Angels: Jaime Barria (10-9, 3.53 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle ensures a series sweep over Los Angeles with a win. The Angels have dropped their last three contests. Los Angeles’ lineup has 195 home runs this year, led by Mike Trout’s mark of 34. The Mariners are 15-11 in Gonzales’ starts this season. Seattle is hitting a collective .254 this season, led by Jean Segura’s mark of .308. In Saturday’s game, the Mariners defeated the Angels 6-5. James Pazos got the win for Seattle, his fourth on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz has 36 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Robinson Cano has 12 hits and is batting .316 over his past 10 games for Seattle. Justin Upton is hitting .263 with 131 hits and 29 home runs in 134 games this year for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani has four home runs and 11 RBIs while slugging .892 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .237 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs. Angels: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports