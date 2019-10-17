Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal shot the iconic photograph atop Mount Suribachi during an intense battle between American and Japanese forces in 1945.
In 2016, the Marines corrected the identity of another man in the photo after historians raised questions.
NBC News, which first reported on the Marines’ decision, says Keller died in 1979 in Grinnell, Iowa.
