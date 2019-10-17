DES MOINES, Iowa — The Marine Corps has corrected the identity of another of the men who were photographed raising the American flag at Iwo Jima during World War II.

The Marines said in a statement Thursday that after questions were raised by private historians who studied photos and films, it determined that Cpl. Harold P. Keller was among the six men who raised the flag. The Marines say Pfc. Rene Gagnon had helped in the effort but for decades was mistakenly identified by the Marines as one of the flag-raisers.