Story continues below advertisement

Meadows, 62, represented North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District from 2013 to 2020. He was President Donald Trump’s chief of staff from March 2020 until Trump left office in January 2021.

Advertisement

Ben Williamson, a spokesman for Meadows, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to a report by the New Yorker this month, Meadows filed his voter registration in September 2020, three weeks before North Carolina’s deadline for the general election, listing his residential address as a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, N.C.

Neither the home nor the property with that address have belonged to him, and he has never lived there, the magazine said. It is unclear whether Meadows has spent even one night at that address.

Story continues below advertisement

After the 2020 election, Meadows promoted Trump’s false claims that widespread voter fraud cost him to lose the election to Democrat Joe Biden.

It is illegal to provide false information on a voter registration, and while Americans can have multiple residences, they can have only one official domicile, which is tied to their voter registration. To register to vote in North Carolina, a citizen must have lived in the county where they are registering and have resided there for at least 30 days before the date of the election, according to the state’s board of elections.

Advertisement

— Felicia Sonmez and Mariana Alfaro

2 killed, 2 wounded in Florida bus shooting: Two people were killed and two others were wounded Thursday during a shooting on a South Florida commuter bus, officials said. The shooting occurred on a Broward County Transit bus just outside the Fort Lauderdale police headquarters, but no officers were involved, police said. Three other people were injured when the bus crashed into their car, officials said. Police said the alleged shooter was in custody.