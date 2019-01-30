FILE- In this Dec. 27, 2018, file photo trader Jonathan Mueller, foreground, works in a booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Jan. 30. (Richard Drew, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Stocks got a bump higher in afternoon trading after the Federal Reserve indicated that it could leave interest rates alone in the coming months, taking a pause from its credit-tightening program.

The Fed also said Wednesday that it was prepared to adjust how fast its bond holdings would decline, if necessary. That would help keep long-term interest rates, such as those on mortgages, from rising too fast.

Investors liked what they heard.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 170 points to its afternoon gain after the Fed released its statement. The Dow was up 421 points, or 1.7 percent, at 24,990.

Other indexes also added to their gains.

The dollar weakened against other currencies as traders anticipated that U.S. interest rates would remain low for longer than previously expected.

___

11:45 a.m.

Strong results from Boeing and Apple helped send stocks higher on Wall Street, putting the market on track to rise after two days of losses.

Apple rose 4.8 percent after reporting results that weren’t as bad as analysts feared.

Boeing jumped 6.6 percent after reporting annual revenue of more than $100 billion for the first time.

Traders will be watching trade talks between the U.S. and China which resumed in Washington, as well as an afternoon policy statement from the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 rose 22 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,662.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 335 points, or 1.4 percent, to 24,913. The Nasdaq gained 71 points, or 1 percent, to 7,100.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.73 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Strong results from Boeing and Apple are helping send stocks higher in early trading on Wall Street, putting the market on track to rise after two days of losses.

Apple rose 4.8 percent after reporting results that weren’t as bad as analysts feared. Boeing reported annual revenue of more than $100 billion for the first time.

Traders will be watching for any developments out of trade talks between the U.S. and China which resume today in Washington, as well as a policy statement in the afternoon from the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 index rose 17 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,657.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 267 points, or 1.1 percent, to 24,851. The Nasdaq gained 75 points, or 1.1 percent, to 7,103.

