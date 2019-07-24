NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are mixed on Wall Street as investors reward solid earnings results from a some companies and punish others.

Technology stocks were the brightest spot in the market Wednesday. A solid earnings report from Texas Instruments pushed the chipmaker’s stock up 7% and made the sector the biggest gainer.

Caterpillar dropped 4% after its profits were weighed down by a cooling energy sector. Health care stocks also fell.

The S&P 500 was little changed at 3,004.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 137 points, or 0.5%, to 27,211. The Nasdaq rose 14 points, or 0.2%, to 8,265.

Small-company stocks rose. More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

9:35 a.m.

Weak earnings reports from Caterpillar, Boeing and other companies are pulling major U.S. stock indexes lower.

Caterpillar dropped 6% in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday after its profits were weighed down by a cooling energy sector.

Boeing fell 1.4% after reporting a loss of almost $3 billion as it absorbed financial damage from the grounding of its 737 Max airplane.

The S&P 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2% to 3,000.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 111 points, or 0.4%, to 27,232. The Nasdaq fell 14 points, or 0.2%, to 8,237.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.05%.

