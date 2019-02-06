FILE- In this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, file photo specialist Patrick King, left, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 6. (Richard Drew, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing slightly lower on Wall Street as investors react to a mixed batch of company earnings.

Anadarko Petroleum lost 7.4 percent Wednesday and video-game maker Take-Two Interactive sank 13.8 percent. Both companies reported earnings that fell far short of what analysts were looking for.

General Motors climbed 1.6 percent after reporting a solid quarter, and Capri Holdings, the parent company of Michael Kors, jumped 11.3 percent.

The S&P 500 index fell 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,731.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 21 points, or 0.1 percent, at 25,390. The Nasdaq dropped 26 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,375.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.69 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are edging lower in midday trading on Wall Street as investors react to a mixed batch of company earnings.

Anadarko Petroleum lost 5.5 percent Wednesday and video-game maker Take-Two Interactive sank 11.1 percent. Both companies reported earnings that fell far short of what analysts were looking for.

General Motors climbed 1.1 percent after reporting a solid quarter, and Capri Holdings, the parent company of Michael Kors, jumped 12.3 percent.

The S&P 500 index fell 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,731.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 23 points, or 0.1 percent, at 25,388. The Nasdaq dropped 20 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,382.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.68 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as traders react to a mixed batch of company earnings.

Anadarko Petroleum lost 5.7 percent and video-game maker Take-Two Interactive sank 13 percent early Wednesday. Both companies reported earnings that fell far short of what analysts were looking for.

General Motors climbed 2.3 percent after reporting a solid quarter, and Capri Holdings, the parent company of Michael Kors, jumped 9.7 percent.

The S&P 500 index fell 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,731.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 50 points, or 0.2 percent, at 25,363. The Nasdaq dropped 9 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,394.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.68 percent.

