NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are slipping in early trading on Wall Street, dragged down by communications companies after Netflix reported a big miss in its subscriber numbers.

Netflix plunged 9.4% in early trading Thursday after saying its subscriber additions for the April-June period were far below its forecasts. The shortfall came after the service raised its prices.

Railroad operator Union Pacific rose 4.5% after reporting earnings that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting. That came as a welcome relief a day after rival CSX cut its revenue outlook for the year.

The S&P 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,981.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36 points, or 0.1%, to 27,182. The Nasdaq fell 9 points, or 0.1%, to 8,175.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.