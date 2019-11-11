On trade, comments from President Trump created uncertainty on how far the U.S. would go in rolling back tariffs as part of a preliminary trade deal with China.

The S&P 500 fell 14 points, or 0.5%, to 3,078. Energy stocks led the declines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 126 points, or 0.5%, to 27,554. The Nasdaq slipped 43 points, or 0.5%, to 8,431.

There is no trading in U.S. Treasurys due to the Veterans Day holiday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD