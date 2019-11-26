In earnings news, Dollar Tree slumped 16.6% after reporting results that fell short of analysts’ forecasts, while Best Buy jumped 5.1% after releasing solid earnings.

The S&P 500 edged up less than 1 point to 3,134.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average held steady at 28,066. The Nasdaq edged up 3 points to 8,635.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.74%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD