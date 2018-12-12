FILE- In this Dec. 6, 2018, file photo specialist Peter Mazza, left, and trader John Panin work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Dec. 12. (Richard Drew, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Global stock indexes are climbing as investors hope for progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Technology companies and retailers rose Wednesday. Microsoft jumped 2.1 percent and Amazon rose 1.3 percent.

Energy companies jumped as crude oil prices rose 1.4 percent.

Equipment rental company United Rentals rose 7.3 percent after giving strong forecasts for 2019.

Stocks have gone through huge swings this week after a wave of selling at the end of the previous week.

The S&P 500 index gained 30 points, or 1.2 percent, to 2,667.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 283 points, or 1.2 percent, to 24,653. The Nasdaq composite rose 88 points, or 1.3 percent, to 7,120.

Stocks in Europe and Asia also rallied.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.