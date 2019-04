FILE- In this Feb. 12, 2019, file photo specialist Patrick King, left, works with traders at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 10. (Richard Drew, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as the market resumes its upward climb following a drop the day earlier.

Technology and media companies were among the early gainers Wednesday. Nvidia, a chipmaker, climbed 1 percent and Dish Network added 1.6 percent.

Delta Air Lines, the first major U.S. company to report first-quarter earnings, rose 1.5 percent after turning in results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Levi Strauss also rose after turning in a solid quarter.

The S&P 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 2,882.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42 points, or 0.2%, to 26,195. The Nasdaq added 11 points, or 0.1%, to 7,919.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 2.48%.

