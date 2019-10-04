The mixed report on hiring was enough to calm some nerves on Wall Street following a week of sharp drops caused by weak reports on manufacturing and the service sector.
The S&P 500 rose 17 points, or 0.6%, to 2,927.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 150 points, or 0.5%, to 26,344. The Nasdaq added 51 points, or 0.6%, to 7,921.
Bond prices fell slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.54%.
