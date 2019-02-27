FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2019, file photo traders Patrick Casey, left, and Sal Suarino work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 27. (Richard Drew, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as health care and internet companies move lower.

UnitedHealth gave up 1.3 percent early Wednesday and Facebook lost 1 percent.

Weight Watchers plunged 35 percent after issuing a surprisingly weak forecast, and drugmaker Mylan slumped 13.5 percent after also giving a weak outlook.

The price of oil bounced back 2 percent, which helped send energy companies higher.

The S&P 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,788.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 67 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,991. The Nasdaq fell 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,535.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.67 percent.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.