Facebook jumped 4.6% after reporting a surge in earnings and steady growth in its user base.

Apple rose 1.6% after its earnings beat analysts’ estimates, despite reporting a drop in revenue from iPhone sales.

The S&P 500 fell 2 points, or 0.1%, to 3,044.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40 points, or 0.1%, to 27,145. The Nasdaq rose 13 points, or 0.2%, to 8,319.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.74%.

