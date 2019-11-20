Urban Outfitters plunged 15% after reporting earnings and sales that missed estimates. Target jumped 9% after its results easily beat forecasts.

The S&P 500 fell 4 points, or 0.1%, to 3,116.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50 points, or 0.2%, to 27,873. The Nasdaq fell 22 points, or 0.3%, to 8,548.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.76%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD