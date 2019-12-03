Speaking in London where he’s attending a NATO summit, Trump said he had “no deadline” for making a deal, suggesting there may not be an agreement this year, as previously hoped.

The S&P 500 fell 32 points, or 1% to 3,081.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 300 points, or 1.1%, to 27,496. The Nasdaq lost 100 points, or 1.2%, to 8,467.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.76%.

