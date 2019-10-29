Energy companies were also falling along with the price of crude oil. Marathon Oil gave up 1.7%.

General Motors jumped 5.2% after managing to beat analysts’ profit forecasts even as it had to lower its outlook for the year because of a recently ended strike.

The S&P 500 fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 3,036.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 18 points, or 0.1%, to 27,074. The Nasdaq fell 11 points, or 0.1%, to 8,314.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.83%.

