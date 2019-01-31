FILE- In this Dec. 27, 2018, file photo trader Michael Urkonis works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, Jan. 31. (Richard Drew, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are shaking off a mixed start and turning higher in midday trading on Wall Street, keeping the S&P 500 on track to post its best monthly gain since 2015.

The big gains in January for stocks followed a dismal December.

Facebook jumped 12.5 percent Thursday after reporting solid user metrics, and cable and internet provider Charter Communications soared 15.2 percent after its revenue came in ahead of forecasts.

Energy companies rose along with the price of oil. ConocoPhillips rose 3.2 percent.

The S&P 500 index added 26 points, or 1 percent, to 2,707.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed at 25,022. The Nasdaq gained 112 points, or 1.6 percent, to 7,295.

Bond price rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.63 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to an uneven start on Wall Street as investors pore over a mixed bag of earnings reports from big U.S. companies.

Facebook jumped 10.8 percent in early trading Thursday after reporting solid user metrics, but chocolate maker Hershey slid 3.9 percent after releasing a disappointing revenue forecast.

Energy companies rose along with the price of oil. ConocoPhillips rose 2 percent.

The S&P 500 index was little changed at 2,681.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 146 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,868. The Nasdaq gained 34 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,216.

Bond price rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.66 percent.

