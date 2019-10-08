Banks and health care companies fell the most. Bank of America gave up 2.4% and Thermo Fisher Scientific lost 3.5%.
The S&P 500 fell 24 points, or 0.8%, to 2,914.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 206 points, or 0.7%, to 26,275. The Nasdaq lost 60 points, or 0.8%, to 7,894.
Bond prices rose as investors sought out low-risk investments. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.51%.
