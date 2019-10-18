Earnings reports from U.S. companies continued to flow in. Intuitive Surgical jumped 5.1% after reporting profits that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

The S&P 500 slipped less than 1 point to 2,997.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40 points, or 0.1%, to 26,985. The Nasdaq fell 6 points, or 0.1%, to 8,147.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.75%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD